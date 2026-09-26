Okamoto went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Reds on Friday.

Okamoto helped the Blue Jays jump out to an early 2-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning before contributing two more runs in the seventh to tie the game up at 5-5. It was the 10th time this season (and second time in September) that Okamoto drove in at least three runs in a game. His 33 home runs and 92 RBI are both second-most in the majors among rookies this season behind Munetaka Murakami (35 home runs) and Sal Stewart (111 RBI).