Okamoto is expected to arrive in camp Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old is dealing with visa issues that have delayed the start to his first MLB spring training, but the Blue Jays expect them to get cleared up some time this week. Okamoto's stay in Dunedin will be a brief one, however, as he's set to play for Team Japan in the WBC. He'll be given every chance to show that he can handle an everyday role at third base for Toronto, with Addison Barger needed in right field following the announcement that Anthony Santander (shoulder) could miss the entire season.