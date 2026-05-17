Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Getting breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okamoto is out of Toronto's starting lineup versus the Tigers on Sunday.
It's a rare rest day for Okamoto, who had started 44 of the Blue Jays' 45 games this season coming into Sunday. After beginning May with a 10-game hitting streak that included five homers, he's tailed off a bit of late, going 1-for-14 over his past four contests. Ernie Clement is starting at third base in Okamoto's stead Sunday.
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