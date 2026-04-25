Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Goes yard again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
His fourth-inning solo shot off Joey Cantillo got Toronto on the board, and gave Okamoto his second homer in as many days and his third in the last six games. The 29-year-old has five multi-hit performances in the last 11 contests, batting .282 (11-for-39) over that stretch with eight runs and eight RBI.
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