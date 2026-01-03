Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Blue Jays continue their offseason spending spree by bringing in Okamoto, who averaged 33 homers per season from 2018-24 in Japan and will now provide even more thump to a lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero, George Springer and Anthony Santander. Guerrero's presence at first base means Okamoto will likely spend the vast majority of his time at the hot corner for the Jays, though the 29-year-old slugger is also capable of playing in left field.