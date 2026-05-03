Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Homers in third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Okamoto made things interesting in the ninth inning with his two-run blast off Justin Topa, cutting the Blue Jays' deficit to one. Okamoto has been on a tear at the plate, hitting four homers in his last three games. He's boosted his slash line to .236/.319/.472 through 138 plate appearances with nine home runs and 22 RBI this season.
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