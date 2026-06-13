Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Rare feat for 14th homer

Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Yankees.

The third baseman took Ryan Weathers deep in the first inning, ripping a slider down the left-field line into the upper deck at the Rogers Centre. Per TSN.ca, Okamoto is only the 19th player in the history of the stadium and just the 10th Blue Jay to reach the 500 level with a long ball, a feat last accomplished by a Toronto player when Josh Donaldson did it in 2017. Through 10 games to begin June, Okamoto is slashing .316/.341/.500 with two homers, five runs and seven RBI.