Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Scratched Monday with bruised knee

The Blue Jays scratched Okamoto from the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox due to a left knee contusion.

Toronto called up utility player Charles McAdoo from Triple-A Buffalo as part of a flurry of roster moves Monday, and he'll wind up stepping into the starting nine at third base in place of the banged-up Okamoto. Though the bruised knee is likely causing Okamoto discomfort, he should avoid a trip to the injured list so long as he's not dealing with any sort of sprain or structural damage. Okamoto continues to lead the Blue Jays in home runs (24), RBI (70) and runs (61), but his season average has dropped 14 points since the All-Star break down to .225 while he's struck out at a 32.3 percent clip in the second half.