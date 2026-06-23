Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Slugs 17th homer

Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

Okamoto accounted for Toronto's first run of the game when he took Hunter Brown deep to lead off the second inning. He later added a double in the ninth inning. The homer was his 17th of the season and his fourth in the last nine games. The slugger has been very productive lately, hitting .279 with an .863 OPS during the month of June. On the season, Okamoto is slashing .234/.316/.460, though his lofty 32.4 percent strikeout rate continues to cap his offensive profile.