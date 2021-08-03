The Yankees traded Deglan to the Blue Jays' organization Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. It's unclear what New York received in the deal.
The 29-year-old catcher hit .233/.281/.367 with a home run and three RBI in 12 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. With the Blue Jays, Deglan is unlikely to be viewed as anything more than organizational depth at his position.
