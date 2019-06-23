Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Allows run in 12th save

Giles secured his the save Saturday against the Red Sox despite giving up a run on one hit and one walk. He recorded three strikeouts.

Giles issued a walk to Mookie Betts, who stole second base and subsequently scored on Xander Bogaerts' two-out, ground-rule double. Giles then struck out J.D. Martinez on five pitches with the tying run on second base to end the game. The run breaks a string of 17 straight scoreless outings for the right-hander, and he now has a 1.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB while converting 12 of 13 save chances.