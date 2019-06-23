Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Allows run in 12th save
Giles secured his the save Saturday against the Red Sox despite giving up a run on one hit and one walk. He recorded three strikeouts.
Giles issued a walk to Mookie Betts, who stole second base and subsequently scored on Xander Bogaerts' two-out, ground-rule double. Giles then struck out J.D. Martinez on five pitches with the tying run on second base to end the game. The run breaks a string of 17 straight scoreless outings for the right-hander, and he now has a 1.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB while converting 12 of 13 save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.