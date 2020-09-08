Giles (forearm) threw a live batting practice session that went well Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Giles' throwing session marked the third time that he threw a live batting practice session over the past week, and he appeared to feel good after each one. The right-hander is eligible to return from the 45-day injured list as soon as Thursday and could do so if he continues to feel good in the coming days.
