Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Available if needed Monday
Giles (elbow) is available out of the bullpen Monday against the Rangers, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Giles hasn't pitched since Wednesday -- when he allowed two runs on three hits to earn the save against the Rays -- due to an ongoing elbow issue, but he'll be available Monday if needed after playing catch with no issues over the weekend. Derek Law has been serving as Toronto's closer in place of Giles, who has made just two appearances since July 27 due to the elbow issue.
