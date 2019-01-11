Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Avoids arbitration

Giles agreed to a one-year, $6.3 million deal with the Blue Jays, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

While Giles wasn't lights out for Toronto after getting traded there from Houston, he doesn't have much competition for saves to open the year. He is set for one more arbitration year in 2020 before hitting the open market.

