Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Avoids IL stint
Giles (elbow) played catch Sunday and felt good enough that the Blue Jays will hold off on placing him on the injured list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Toronto had Billy McKinney up in case they had to make the move with Giles, but the closer was able to stave off such a transaction. It is unclear if he is available for Sunday's game, but in theory he should be available to enter a game in the coming days. Derek Law could be an option to get saves if Giles is unavailable or lands on the shelf.
