Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Back from IL
Giles (elbow) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Giles faced hitters earlier in the week and experienced no issues, clearing the way for him to return after a minimum stay on the injured list with elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old, who compiled a 1.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 42:7 K:BB and 11 saves in 25 innings prior to landing on the shelf, should immediately reclaim his role as Toronto's closer, pushing Joe Biagini, Daniel Hudson and Tim Mayza back to setup roles. Justin Shafer was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
