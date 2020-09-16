Giles was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right flexor strain, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Giles returned from the injured list Friday and made two relief appearances since he came back. However, manager Charlie Montoyo revealed Wednesday that he was put back on the injured list with a similar injury to what he dealt with earlier in the season. The right-hander underwent an MRI, but the results aren't yet known. "I wouldn't think he's coming back this year," Montoyo said.