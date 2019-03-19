Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Back on mound

Giles (shoulder) threw a scoreless inning in a spring game Sunday.

Giles was unavailable for a couple days due to an illness and sleeping on his shoulder wrong, but he was able to get back on the mound over the weekend, a sign he put both issues behind him. Giles has not allowed an earned run in four straight outings after being tagged for four earned runs in his first spring appearance, and is on track to open the season as the closer for the Blue Jays.

