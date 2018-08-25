Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Collects 17th save

Giles tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one run and one walk while striking out two as he picked up the save Friday against Philadelphia.

Giles has successfully converted on each of his previous five save opportunities following the series opener. He's allowed one run on two hits while fanning six over that stretch (five innings). The 27-year-old will continue to serve as Toronto's closer down the stretch of the regular season.

