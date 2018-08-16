Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Collects save despite homer

Giles picked up the save Wednesday, allowing one run while striking out one over one inning in the 6-5 win over the Royals.

Giles allowed a solo home run to Ryan O'Hearn with one out to bring the margin within one, but he was able to shut the door after that to lock down his third save since coming to Toronto. The 27-year-old sports a bloated 6.03 ERA -- and a 10.80 mark with the Blue Jays -- but he figures to continue being the main option at the backend of the Toronto bullpen going forward.