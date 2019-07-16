Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Could be available Tuesday

Giles (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and "felt great," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. He may be available to pitch Tuesday night against the Red Sox.

Giles has been held out so far in the second half due to nerve inflammation in his elbow, but he appears to be ready to return after Tuesday's side session went off without a hitch. The Blue Jays have yet to confirm Giles' availability, however.