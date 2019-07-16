Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Could be available Tuesday
Giles (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and "felt great," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. He may be available to pitch Tuesday night against the Red Sox.
Giles has been held out so far in the second half due to nerve inflammation in his elbow, but he appears to be ready to return after Tuesday's side session went off without a hitch. The Blue Jays have yet to confirm Giles' availability, however.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...