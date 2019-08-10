Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Could return to injured list
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Giles' arm "isn't bouncing back" as expected and a trip to the injured list is being considered, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Giles received a cortisone shot at the end of July to address right elbow inflammation and he apparently isn't fully past the issue. It doesn't sound as though the 28-year-old has necessarily suffered a setback, but he clearly isn't recovering as planned from what was described as a minor injury. Even if Giles is able to avoid a trip to the shelf, he seems unlikely to be available for the next couple of days.
