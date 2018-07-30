Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Dealt to Toronto

Giles was traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for Roberto Osuna (suspension) on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Giles will get a change of scenery after being demoted to the minor leagues earlier this month following a rough first half of the season. Across 34 games with Houston, he logged a 4.99 ERA and 1.27 WHIP and had a couple unflattering incidents, including hitting himself in the face after blowing a save versus the Yankees in May. Expect him to receive a promotion to the majors in the near future, where he should get a chance to work in high-leverage spots.