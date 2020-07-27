Giles was diagnosed with a forearm strain Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Giles' MRI results have not yet been released, so a clearer picture of his return timeline is not yet available. He was initially diagnosed with elbow soreness upon leaving Sunday's game against the Rays. Anthony Bass is expected to be the top option for saves while he remains sidelined.
