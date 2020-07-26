Giles was diagnosed with right elbow soreness Sunday.
Giles came in during the ninth inning of Sunday's contest and recorded two outs, but he left with the athletic trainer after allowing one hit and three walks. It's unclear how much time the right-hander could miss as a result. If he's forced to miss additional time, Anthony Bass and Rafael Dolis could see increased opportunities as the Blue Jays' closer.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Picks up save against Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Ready for heavy use in 2020•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Looks ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Gets close to $10 million•