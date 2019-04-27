Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns first victory

Giles earned a win and struck out two batters in a 4-2 victory against the Athletics on Friday.

The Blue Jays bullpen gave up the lead in the eighth, but after Giles pitched a scoreless ninth, Toronto earned a walk-off win. Giles has blown one game himself this season, but he has seven saves and a 1-1 record with 2.19 ERA as well. Giles also owns a 1.46 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 12.1 innings this season.