Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns save against Rays

Giles allowed one hit and struck out two in a save during a 3-1 victory against the Rays on Saturday.

While owners would like to see him yield fewer baserunners, this was a nice way for Giles to respond after blowing a save against the Red Sox on Thursday. Giles is 4-for-5 in save opportunities with a 2.57 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He also has 11 strikeouts in seven innings.