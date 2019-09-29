Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns save No. 23

Giles threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Rays on Saturday en route to his 23rd save of the season.

Giles' availability has been somewhat limited down the stretch -- he was not cleared to thrown on back-to-back days after returning from an elbow injury in early August -- but he continued to pitch brilliantly when called upon. There's no reason to think those limitations will be lifted at this point, so this will almost certainly be it for Giles' 2019. He ends the year with a sparkling 1.87 ERA and only one blown save in 24 chances.