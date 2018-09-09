Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns save

Giles came in to record the final out of Sunday's game, stranding two runners on base with a four-run lead to save Toronto's win over Cleveland.

The save was the 20th of the season for the embattled reliever, whose ratios have gotten worse since leaving Houston to join the Toronto pen. However, at least he seems to have a clear-cut hold on the closer's job the rest of the way.

