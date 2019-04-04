Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns second save

Giles struck out both the batters he faced to earn his second save of the season Wednesday against the Orioles.

Giles was called into the game to record the final two outs after Daniel Hudson surrendered three earned runs to begin the ninth inning. Giles had no trouble sealing the win, needing just nine pitches to whiff both batters he faced. It was his fourth appearance of the season, and through 3.2 innings he has not allowed a run while striking out seven.