Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Earns the save

Giles came in to record the final out of Sunday's game, stranding two runners on base with a four-run lead in the win over Cleveland.

The save was the 20th of the season for the embattled reliever, whose ratios have gotten worse since leaving Houston to join the Toronto pen, though at least he seems to have a clear-cut hold on the closer's job the rest of the way.

