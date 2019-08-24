Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Expected to rejoin team Sunday

Giles (paternity) is scheduled to rejoin the Blue Jays on Sunday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

After spending a few days away attending to the birth of his son, Giles will return to the active roster for the series finale in Seattle, and will presumably be available to close should a save situation present itself. Giles hasn't blown a save since the All-Star break, but he has been dealing with a nagging elbow injury which has opened the door for Derek Law to collect three saves this month.