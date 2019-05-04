Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Fans side for eighth save

Giles struck out all three Rangers batters he faced in the 12th inning Friday en route to his eighth save of the season.

All three strikeouts came via swinging third strikes. Giles is among the top relievers in baseball in swinging-strike percentage, and he's now 8-for-9 in save chances. In his last seven appearances, Giles has allowed a total of five hits with zero walks and 12 strikeouts.