Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Fans two in non-save situation

Giles struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.

Giles was reinstated from the paternity list on Sunday so the Blue Jays likely just wanted to get him loose again as he's appeared in only one game since Aug. 16. The 28-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 1.76 with a 67:15 K:BB.

More News
Our Latest Stories