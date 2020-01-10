Play

Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Gets close to $10 million

Giles agreed to a one-year, $9.6 million deal with the Blue Jays, avoiding arbitration, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

This is his third and final year as an arbitration-eligible player before he hits the open market. Giles will be unchallenged as the Jays' closer as long as he is healthy and reasonably effective, but it's possible he could be dangled in trades at the deadline if Toronto falls out of the playoff mix.

