Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Good to go Wednesday

Giles (elbow) said he's good to go for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Giles will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday after experiences no issues during a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. Manager Charlie Montoyo said he's open to using Giles on back-to-back days, as long as the closer feels good about it. Through 31 appearances this season, Giles owns a stellar 1.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB to go along with 13 saves.