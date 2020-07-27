Giles is still awaiting the results of his elbow MRI but will head to the injured list Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Giles left his appearance Sunday against the Rays with what was originally called elbow soreness. While his exact return timeline remains unclear, the act that he's already been placed on the injured list even before his MRI results are available certainly doesn't seem to be a good sign. Anthony Bass will be the closer in his absence.