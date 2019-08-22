Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Lands on paternity list

Giles was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He must miss Thursday's game, but no more than three games, meaning he will be back by Sunday, at the latest. Derek Law should serve as the closer while Giles is away. Jordan Romano was recalled in a corresponding move.

