Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Logs 24th save

Giles worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning with a strikeout and record the save Saturday against the Rays.

Giles walked Ji-Man Choi with one out but recorded a strikeout and groundout to protect a three-run lead and wrap up his 24th closure of the season. Since the Astros shipped him to Toronto, the right-hander has a 4.58 ERA -- but also 12 saves, 19 strikeouts and four walks across 17.2 frames. Giles looks like he'll have the chance to enter the 2019 season as Toronto's unquestioned stopper.

More News
Our Latest Stories