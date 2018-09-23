Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Logs 24th save
Giles worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning with a strikeout and record the save Saturday against the Rays.
Giles walked Ji-Man Choi with one out but recorded a strikeout and groundout to protect a three-run lead and wrap up his 24th closure of the season. Since the Astros shipped him to Toronto, the right-hander has a 4.58 ERA -- but also 12 saves, 19 strikeouts and four walks across 17.2 frames. Giles looks like he'll have the chance to enter the 2019 season as Toronto's unquestioned stopper.
