Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Looks ready for Opening Day

Giles struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The two teams combined for eight homers during the game, but the Jays' closer breezed through a scoreless sixth inning. Giles has a 2.25 ERA, 0.25 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through four spring innings, and he already appears ready for the regular season.