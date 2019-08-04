Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Makes return in non-save situation

Giles (elbow) tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles, allowing no hits and a walk and striking out a batter.

The appearance was Giles' first since July 27 while he missed time due to right elbow inflammation. Concerns over Giles' health ultimately killed his trade value prior to Wednesday's deadline, but now that he's back in action again, he should immediately reclaim his role as Toronto's closer. Giles has been one of the top end gamers throughout the campaign, converting 14 of 15 save chances while supplying a 1.54 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB over 35 innings.