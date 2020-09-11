Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Giles (forearm) is close to a return from the 45-day injured list and will likely be used "before the ninth [inning]" initially once he's activated, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Since Giles has been on the shelf since late July with a strained right forearm, Montoyo is understandably reluctant to immediately thrust the 29-year-old into his familiar closer role right away while the 24-19 Blue Jays look to protect their positioning in the AL playoff race. So long as Giles looks good in his first appearance or two upon coming off the IL, however, he should move back ahead of Rafael Dolis and Anthony Bass in the pecking order for saves. Toronto hasn't yet put a firm target date on Giles' return from the IL, but his activation could come as soon as this weekend.