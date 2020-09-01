Giles (forearm) felt good after a live batting practice session Tuesday and will throw another similar session Saturday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Giles continues to make good progress as he works his way back from the strained flexor mass in his right forearm that has kept him out since late July. His target return date remains unclear, but he appears to have a very good shot to make it back before the end of the year, barring setbacks.
