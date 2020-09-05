Giles (forearm) was transferred to the Blue Jays' 45-day injured list Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Giles' move to the 45-day IL is simply procedural as he'll still be eligible to return as early as Sept. 10. The right-hander has made good progress while recovering from a strained flexor mass in his right forearm, although a specific timetable for his return still hasn't been established.
