Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nabs seventh save

Giles allowed no earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one across 1.1 innings to earn the save Sunday against the Athletics.

Giles was called in to preserve a two-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning. Though he allowed a hit that brought in one inherited runner, he managed to hold on to record his seventh save of the season. While he allowed three hits, all of them were singles and one didn't leave the infield. Giles is now 7-for-8 in save opportunities, but his 1.50 WHIP is indicative that he's made things interesting during several of his save chances.