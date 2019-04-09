Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nabs third save

Giles permitted a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning to notch his third save of the season in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Sox.

It was the third save in as many chances for the right-hander, who has not yet given up a run in six appearances. This outing was not without drama, however, as the first two batters reached before Giles wriggled out of trouble, striking out Mookie Betts to end the game. Giles has a 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings.