Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nails down 18th save

Giles allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his 18th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Phillies.

A two-out double by Carlos Santana made things interesting, but that's par for the course for Giles in the ninth inning. Despite the struggles that got him chased out of Houston, the 27-year-old still has yet to blow a save this year, and his 43:5 K:BB in 40.1 innings might be a better predictor of his future performance than his 5.58 ERA.