Blue Jays' Ken Giles: No MRI required
Giles will not undergo an MRI on his sore right elbow, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Giles was unavailable during a save situation Saturday against the Yankees due to a minor issue stemming from a massage he received over the All-Star break. He downplayed the issue, calling it, "Nothing serious. Just a little fatigue." He's considered day-to-day.
