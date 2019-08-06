Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Not cleared for back-to-back games

Giles is not yet cleared to pitch in back-to-back games, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Giles got back on the mound Sunday after missing a brief period with elbow inflammation, an injury which prevented him from being traded at the deadline. He wasn't available Monday for that reason but will be available if called upon in Tuesday's contest.

