Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Not listed on lineup card
Giles is not listed on the lineup card prior to Wednesday's game against the Orioles, indicating that he's likely been placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's not clear exactly what Giles is dealing with. He had a sore wrist late in May, though he seemed to be over the issue. Joe Biagini and/or Tim Mayza could get save chances while Giles is unavailable. Jordan Romano has been called up in a corresponding move.
